Three Democratic Congressmen Have Been Arrested

Three Democrats, currently serving as Representatives have been arrested this afternoon outside of Trump Tower for their actions during a DACA protest.

They are Rep. Luis Gutirrrez, Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Below, we’ve compiled a quick rundown of the three Representatives.

Three Democratic congressmen arrested at protest outside Trump Tower today: https://t.co/T6zh1arxwK — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) September 19, 2017

In the early afternoon in New York, outside of Trump Tower, the three Congressmen were arrested along with other lawmakers where they were with a large crowd of fellow protesters. Early reports indicate that they were sitting in the street outside of the building, blocking traffic. Donald Trump himself was in the building at the time, after yesterday’s speech at the United Nations.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was also arrested in the same wave. She said that they were there to “defend our immigrant communities” before she and the others were bundled off on to a Department of Correction bus. “We don’t want families to be divided.”

The protest was in support of illegal immigrants, specifically the children of illegal immigrants whose parents brought them into the country as minors.

Rep. Espaillat , who was arrested, said “[Illegals] deserve to stay in America. They are workers, students, soldiers in our armed forces.”

My thought — the soldiers can stay. Everyone else has to go back.

Here are the three Congressmen arrested:

Rep. Luis Gutirrrez

Democrat

Representative in Chicago, IL since 1993

In 2015, said that God speaks Spanish because He named His son “Jesus.“

Warned that the 2016 election would bring back “militancy” and the “immigrant community” would react in an “unprecedented manner,” in reacting to Republicans celebrating a small 2015 victory against illegal alien amnesty.

Arrested in mid-August outside of the White House during a rally celebrating DACA.

Arrested outside of the White House in 2010

Arrested outside of the White House in 2011

Arrested outside of the Chicago Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in March of this year protesting DACA deportations

Rep. Raul Grijalva

Democrat

Representative in Arizona since 2013

Inspired by Cesar Chavez

Praised left-wing terrorist Saul Alinsky

Expressed his regret that he was not white

His writing has appeared in the Communist Party’s USA People’s Weekly World paper

Long enough rap sheet that we were forced to write a long form article describing his actions in 2014

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Democrat

Representative in New York since 2017

Born in Dominican Republic

Previously a member of the New York State Senate and the New York State Assembly

Was “offended” when a founder of Latinos for Trump warned against allowing too many Hispanic people into the States because the culture will dominate, and “there will be taco trucks on every corner.”