Tom Cotton: Sure, We Can Support Dreamers, But, We Have To Shut Down The Illegal Alien Pipeline

Today is the day that President Trump is slated to announce his decision on Obama’s lawless and un-Constitutional DACA. What will he announce? We’ll see. Tom Cotton has some ideas

(Washington Examiner) Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who after the departure of Jeff Sessions has emerged as the Senate’s leading immigration hawk, says he would support the legalization of all current DACA recipients — nearly 800,000 of them — if Congress would at the same time pass measures to protect Americans workers from the effects of that legalization. “We ought to take care of them,” Cotton said in a telephone conversation Sunday, noting that DACA recipients arrived in this country illegally “through no fault of their own.”

Again, this brings up the notion of what to do with the parent(s) who brought them. Do we reward the parent(s) for breaking federal law while bringing their children who are now “entitled” to some sort of legal status through “no fault of their own?”

“In any legislative fix, I would like to see them receive a green card,” Cotton said. At the same time, he continued, “We ought to recognize that giving them legal status has two problems. First, it creates a whole new class of people who will then be eligible for a green card and citizenship — namely, the extended family members of those who will receive legal status who can, through chain migration, get legal status themselves.” “Second,” Cotton said, “it will encourage more illegal immigration.”

And that is the rub. If you reward lawless behavior, you will get more lawless behavior.

The first problem can be fixed by passing the RAISE Act, Cotton said — the bill Cotton has sponsored with fellow GOP Sen. David Perdue that would strictly limit chain migration as well as re-balance current immigration policy in favor of skilled immigrants. The second problem could be addressed by extending E-verify across the country, which Cotton called “the best way to reduce more illegal immigration.”

They’re partial ideas, but neither full deals with the concept of illegal immigration. The RAISE Act is more about those coming in legally. E-verify can only deal with those who are caught, and only if law enforcement does something. I offered some recommendations at the end of this post yesterday regarding DACA. We can be sympathetic while also being tough. There are ways to deal with the needed workers with temporary work permits while also being tough on illegals. To start with, if you are caught illegally in the U.S., you see a judge who asks if you are in the U.S. illegally. That’s it. No asking “why.” When the answer is yes, you are deported immediately. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Oh, and Trump just tweeted this

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

