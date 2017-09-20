Unlawfully Present Dreamers Sue Trump Over DACA Cancellation

It’s rather ironic: a bunch of people who are illegally present in the United States who were given temporary status by an executive order that did not go through the rule making process are now suing because Trump said he’d end it in 6 months over not being put through the rule making process

(The Hill) Six “Dreamers” — immigrants brought into the country illegally as children — are suing the Trump administration over President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Reuters reported Monday. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court Monday, is the first to be brought against the administration by recipients of the program. DACA provided its recipients with work permits and protection from deportation. The plaintiffs are alleging that the Trump administration didn’t follow proper administrative procedures when deciding to end the program and that officials violated due process by revoking an enforcement promise, according to Reuters. Two of the people suing Trump are Dulce Garcia, a San Diego attorney, and Jirayut “New” Latthivongskorn, a fourth-year medical student at the University of California, San Francisco.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The lawyer should understand that any presidential EO can be cancelled by another EO. The original did not go through the rule making process, it was simply implemented by Obama unilaterally. Furthermore, as far as public comments go? We did go through that process: it was called “an election.”

Due process? Over a promise from Mr. Obama? No. Silly

This is the latest lawsuit brought against Trump over his decision to end DACA. Several states have joined together to file a massive lawsuit to block Trump from stopping the program, and the University of California is also suing over the move.

One would think some lawyer somewhere would explain that Executive Orders are not permanent, that they can be cancelled at any time by another. Furthermore, they might explain that the EO was outside the legal boundaries established by Congress, since it gave legal status to people The Law considers to be legal, and excepted them from deportation completely, in contradiction to law.

Really, the illegal alien loving groups should think hard about what they’re doing, because they could push Trump to simply cancel DACA in total, particularly if Congress is not able to do anything by the end of the 6 months. He could wash his hands of the whole thing.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.