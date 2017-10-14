Who’s Up For A Roswell Reboot That Goes SJW On Illegal Immigration?

The networks are already developing several shows regarding illegal aliens, obviously in a manner that supports and defends them. The CW is now jumping into the mix with a possible reboot to the short lived show Roswell, which was about some kids in Roswell, NM having romance with space aliens as stuff

(Bleeding Cool) As the series overview shows, the new Roswell will directly address the issue of immigration on two levels: the metaphorical sci-fi theme of “aliens-as-immigrants” that was present in the original series; and the very real issues surrounding the immigration debate and the impact it has on the children of undocumented immigrants: The new, one-hour drama series follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. There she discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

The Mercury News puts it this way

What The CW has revealed about the plot so far is that the daughter of undocumented immigrants returns to Roswell and uncovers the truth about her teen crush, who has become a police officer. Turns out, he’s an alien who has successfully kept his special abilities hidden. She keeps his secret as the two work together to learn more about his origins and their romance rekindles, but everything is disrupted when a violent attack and a government cover-up unveil a greater alien presence on Earth. The two must fight to keep together and his secret safe.

Isn’t nice how the networks are trying to mainstream people who are unlawfully present in the United States? Perhaps they could tell us more on stories such as

Think Roswell, or the other network shows, will touch on these issues?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.