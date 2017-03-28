Woman Fed, Housed Illegal Alien for Three Days… Then He Did the UNTHINKABLE to Her

It’s not unusual for people to have compassion for illegal immigrants. But sometimes, that compassion can lead to disastrous consequences. One woman tried to help an illegal immigrant, but he responded with horrific cruelty.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the unnamed woman was spotted by a witness walking down FM 1917 in Dimmit County with her hands tied. Border Patrol agents responded, and she told them that she had allowed an illegal immigrant to stay in her home for three days, providing him with food, shelter, and water. Everything seemed to be fine at first, until suddenly, he attempted to kidnap her.

The man took her, tied her up, and forced her into her own car. As he went to start the car, she was able to escape. Dimmit County Sheriff’s deputies went to her house, along with Border Patrol agents, and were able to track the man. He was found lying in a bush, pretending to be unresponsive, but that ruse was destroyed once they got him to a hospital and doctors were able to determine that he was lying.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital to identify her attacker. Border Patrol agents were able to ascertain that he was in the country illegally. The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office charged him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and aggravated kidnapping, and he’s currently being held at the Dimmit County jail. He will face immigration proceedings, and could face deportation.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak commended agents for quickly finding and detaining the criminal. “The skill sets of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol are simply incredible,” he said. “Tracking and arresting this subject resulted in the detention of an undocumented alien with a propensity for violence.” This woman is lucky she didn’t face more serious injuries; hopefully, she will think twice about letting strange men stay in her house for days on end.