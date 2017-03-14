Why Hungary Must Not Defend Its Border From Islamic Invasion: The Vojvodina Blind Mole Rat

Liberals have finally come up with a reason why Hungary should abandon its border defenses and join other European nations by letting itself be washed away in a demographic tsunami of Islam:

The razor-wire fence on Hungary’s border with Serbia built in 2015 to keep thousands of refugees from crossing into Western Europe is claiming unintended victims — the animals that live and move through the region.

For Vojvodina blind mole rats, classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the border barrier patrolled by soldiers and police has turned into an existential threat.

Nannospalax (leucodon) montanosyrmiensis is geographically isolated, living in three small and widely separated populations. One of those clumps just happens to be right on the border, and the fence runs through part of its territory.

The fence splits the already small population, threatening it with extinction, warned the [International Union for Conservation of Nature] Small Mammal Specialist Group.