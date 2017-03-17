Mass Islamic Immigration’s Effect on Primary Schools in Australia

You can’t import people in large numbers without also importing their culture:

Teachers at a primary school in Sydney, Australia have been threatened with beheading and other violence from young Islamic students, prompting one of them to quit her job.

What kind of vetting will stop this?

Students as young as those in Year 5, according to the Daily Telegraph, are making the violent threats and pressuring others to read the Koran at Punchbowl Public School in Sydney.

Year 5 students are 10–11 years old.

Documents given to the newspaper allege that three staff members have taken a leave of absence owing to stress, received counselling and been awarded compensation after bullying from Islamic students.

The teacher who quit after receiving death threats asked for it by refusing to let students hang a Syrian flag in the classroom. In another incident,

she was pushed into a corner by students who began marching around her chanting the Koran.

Students get bullied too by the pint-size Islamists. But this isn’t the kind of bullying liberals object to, or they wouldn’t be so gung-ho to import ever more of it from abroad.

The supply is never-ending.

On tips from Stormfax and Sean C. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.