Sex Guide Issued To Young Migrants, To Teach Them NOT To Rape, Rape Is Bad

It’s not the college campuses that need to worry about sex attacks, it’s… all of Sweden.

The Swedish Ministry of Youth and Civil Affairs has published a new book with the title Yuomo in Practice.

If you visit their website, you are given a chance to access it using Swedish, English and of course Somali, Arabic and a few others where you can read articles about gender equality, birth control and consent.

The guidebook that accompanies the site is meant to help the new migrants understand that in Sweden, you’re not allowed to just plain grope women. This is an effort to help stem the tide of sex attacks occurring due to the influx of migrants.

Lena Nyberg, the Director General of the Youth and Civil Affairs Authority says that new arrivals are only treated as new arrives, not young adults and that their sexual needs different from older arrivals, prompting the need for this book. We in the west take it for granted that adults engaging in bedroom activities will do it consensually, but the Arabic and African migrants posing as Syrians are more of a smash-and-grab group.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

It’s not just consent guides. If you look online, you can see that there are even guides for women who are subject to Female Genital Mutilation, which is a practice that was brought north by the Muslim immigrants.

Perfectly normal, perfectly healthy.

One of the sections is entitled: Question: How can I meet someone in order to have sex with them?

Here’s part of the answer to that doozy:

“If you walk up to a person and ask them if they want to have sex, probably nobody will say yes. Most people want to get to know each other first. Feeling ready to have sex can also be very different for different people. Usually you would have been in a relationship for a while.”

In another section entitled: Question: I’m afraid I’ll be forced into marriage.

“It is a serious matter that you fear you will be forced into marriage. You need to talk to someone about this. Forcing someone to get married is a criminal offence in Sweden. No one can force you to do this. Not your parents, your siblings, relatives, friends or anyone else.”

Years ago, we wrote that Sweden has earned the unfortunate nickname as the Rape Capital of the West due to their policy of swinging the doors wide open to unchecked Muslim immigrants. Under Sharia Law, Swedish women, being non-Muslim, are infidels that are proper targets for rape. Back in 1996, the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention reported that Muslim immigrants from North Africa were 23 times more likely to commit rape than a native Swedish man.