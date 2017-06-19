Strathclyde University Forced to Ask Multicultural Students to Please Use Toilets

Multiculturalism has had a fragrant effect on the second-oldest university in Scotland. Officials at Strathclyde University had to send out a memo to students and staff asking them to desist from “inappropriate” restroom habits:

It read: ‘Given the incidence of people pooing in bins, showers and the likes, can I please remind all TIC [Technology and Innovation Centre] occupants that the toilets have been provided for that specific purpose. ‘All bodily fluids, solids and toilet paper must be disposed of down the toilet. ‘While I appreciate that the TIC population is multi-cultural and different countries have different practices, here in the UK the accepted practice is to use only the WC.’

The Age of Multiculti Moonbattery is no time to be a janitor:

Normally such ethnocentrism is denounced as racism. Sure enough:

A University spokeswoman said the original email contained ‘sentiments that are completely contrary to our institutional values.’

The U.K. is going down the crapper anyway, thanks to massive Third World immigration. Why not let the New Britons who have been imported to displace the native population crap wherever they please? It is a perfect metaphor for what open borders moonbattery has been doing to the West.

Sanitational Eurocentric microaggression.

