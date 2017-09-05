Black Man Grabs White Guy By Arm, Utters 6 Unexpected Words That Left Onlookers Shocked

In today’s world, fraught with racial division, it’s not unusual for people to make snap assumptions based on race. Hatred and racism is still, unfortunately, a problem throughout the country. And the only way to combat that is with love — which is exactly what happened at a mall this summer.

In a Facebook post that quickly went viral, Paula Accorsi Picard of Holyoke, Massachusetts wrote about what she witnessed. An elderly man was standing at an escalator, and he was clearly uncomfortable. A young man walked up to him, took his arm, and asked a question.

“It was clear he was feeling unsure and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a “can I help you on, sir?” He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared,” Picard wrote. “The young man gently offered an assurance, they looked at each other eye to eye for just a moment and the older man accepted his arm.”

What makes this story notable is that the elderly man was white, and the young man who helped him was black. But it was a touching moment that reminded Americans of the unity that still exists today, despite race and class divides.

“In about an hour, the evening news will air and we’ll be reminded of division, race wars, political mud-slinging, shootings and other heartaches,” she concluded. “But today, violence, race, age, politics and other social lines were blurred and one person simply helped another. I wanted to hug both of them. Whoever this young man is, YOUR FAMILY RAISED YOU RIGHT! THANK YOU! So, please look for the silver linings – as I was so fortunate to witness this evening.”

The young man was later identified as Alonzo Johnson, and he spoke out about the experience, and the viral Facebook post.

“This is something I’ve never dealt with before and it’s so, like, humbling. But it’s a lot. But I’m embracing it. It’s something very unexpected. My family and I are constantly looking at the Facebook posts and seeing the attention,” he said. “My Mom always tells us to be nice and do the right thing, you never know who’s watching. It’s really the way I was brought up and how I was raised.”

On Facebook, readers praised Johnson and expressed hope for more of these stories. “Amen to the young gentleman. These are the stories that we need to read about. Not all the riots. protesting, and fighting. Show these stories, spread the word. Maybe the media will pick up on this and start showing more of these moments! Bless you!” one person wrote.

We can overcome the anger and hatred, if more of us are just willing to look past things like age, race, and class, and give each other a hand.