Farmer Plants Thousands of Oak Trees to Honor Late Wife & 17 Yrs Later, Hot Air Balloon Finds Secret

Losing a spouse after decades of marriage is one of the hardest things anyone will ever have to go through. But those left behind often come up with unique and touching ways to honor their loved one. What one farmer did is not only a beautiful tribute to his wife, but will be something that generations can enjoy for decades to come.

Winston Howes was married to his wife, Janet, for 33 years. When she passed away in 1995, he was devastated. But he was also inspired, and the farmer decided to do something special to honor her memory. Every week, he planted an oak sapling with his son’s help, totaling thousands of trees.

“I thought it was a great idea – it was a flash of inspiration – and I planted several thousand oak trees. Once it was completed we put a seat in the field, overlooking the hill near where she used to live,” he explained. Then he just had to wait for the trees to grow. 17 years later, his trees have grown into a beautiful tribute which had been a secret for years… until a hot air balloon flew overhead and saw what Howes had done.

He left a heart-shaped hole in the meadow for his wife.

The trees are located in Gloucestershire, England, and the heart is hidden from the road. A hedge gives further security and privacy, so Howes can spend time in his meadow and remember his wife. “I sometimes go down there, just to sit and think about things. It is a lovely and lasting tribute to her which will be here for years,” he explained.

Andy Collett is the balloonist who discovered the heart, and said that “this was the most amazing sight I have ever seen from the sky. You can just imagine the love story”.

Talk about an incredible labor of love!