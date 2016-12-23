HEARTWARMING! Hard working waiter reacts to family’s Christian spirit. [VIDEO]

Being a waiter is one of the most difficult service jobs there is. It’s thankless, you’re often blamed for things completely beyond your control, and you’re entirely dependent on the whims of the people you are serving. But sometimes, it can pay off… like for this waiter, who was given an incredible Christmas gift by one very generous patron.

The family could tell the waiter was not having a good day. They decided that, rather than penalize the young man for it, as some people would, they would try to do something special to help him get into the Christmas spirit.

So they gave him an astonishing $300 tip.

The waiter responded with shocked tears and gratitude. “You just paid off my car, sir,” he said. “You never know,” the customer responds. “Keep being who you are, keep being nice. Don’t let people frustrate you… this family, the Green family wanted to bless you.”

Merry Christmas indeed!