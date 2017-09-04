‘Strange’ Woman Waits For Mom To Look Away To Slip Boy A Note

Most people know what it’s like to have a bad day, or to fall upon hard times. But for one mother, going through a rough day meant being given a gift from a woman she did not know, who somehow sensed that she needed a little help.

Melissa Simms had to have multiple surgeries over the past two years, and had to visit the doctor for another follow-up. Her son, Trey, who was in seventh grade, was also sick, and so had to accompany her to the doctor. And on top of that, Simms was going through some financial difficulties as well — and while she was at the doctor, she realized that she didn’t have enough money for her co-pay.

“Me and my husband woke up and split out last ten dollars for gas, for him to go to work and for me to make it to my doctor’s appointment,” she said. “All day I was stressed about how am I going to make supper for my kids.”

Trey remained in the waiting room, listening to music, while Simms saw the doctor. When she came out, he told her that a woman had approached him and handed him a note, telling him to pass it on to his mother. So he gave it to her as they walked out to the car. She looked inside, and saw a $100 bill, and a handwritten note that read, “I’ve had days like you’re having today. Hang in there.” Written below that was “Joshua 1:9”, referencing the Bible verse, which states, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Simms was immediately grateful and emotional, and began to cry. “If I would have known what it was, I would have told her thank you,” Trey said. For Simms, it was the reassurance she needed.

“It is a complete feeling of peace, just like everything is going to be OK,” she explained. And because of the generous note, Simms was not only able to pay her doctor’s bill, but get dinner for her family and a few other necessities. And she’s hoping she’ll be able to find the kind woman and express her gratitude personally.

“I don’t know what she looks like, I don’t know her name, but I hope I get to meet her to say thank you,” she said. “It’s the kindest thing that’s ever been done. Truly from the bottom of my heart I thank this woman. I would love to repay it and to pay it forward one day just like she did.”

Simms posted on Facebook about the encounter, hoping that someone would know who the “earthly angel” was, or that the woman herself would see it and come forward. But regardless or whether or not they find her, the stranger’s generosity is something that this family likely will never forget.