Pence Gives Iran A WARNING: Trump Administration Will ‘Never’ Allow You To Obtain Nukes!

As reported by the Times of Israel, United States Of America Vice President Mike Pence released a statement earlier today. Washington is holding no punches when it comes to their commitment to ensuring that Iran will never have the means to threaten Israel with a nuclear weapon attack.

Yes, the U.S. under Trump’s leadership is making sure things go back to the way they are suppose to be, and Israel is becoming family again. We will not allow Iran to terrorize them any longer.

Vice President Pence was speaking at the Munich Security Conference and that is where he called Tehran “the leading state sponsor of terrorism” calling them out for continuing to destabilize the Middle East.

“Thanks to the end of nuclear-related sanctions under the [nuclear deal] Iran now has additional resources to devote to these efforts,” he said.

“Let me be clear again: Under President Trump the United States will remain fully committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon capable of threatening our countries, our allies in the region, especially Israel.”

He has pledged an “unwavering” commitment to Israel:

“The United States is and will always be your greatest ally. Be assured that President Trump and our people are truly devoted to our transatlantic union,”

“The promise to share the burden of our defense has gone unfulfilled for too many, for too long and it erodes the very foundation of our alliance,” he warned, stressing that “the time has come to do more”.

Plans are to boost defense spending significantly, “to defend our nation and our treaty allies from the known threats of today and the unknown threats of tomorrow”

“We will meet our obligations to our people to provide for the common defense, and we’ll continue to do our part to support our allies in Europe and in NATO,” he said.

Lots of promises. So far they have made good on many of their campaign promises…

What do you think about what has gone down as they capped the week with this whirlwind of diplomacy?

Exciting times ….no doubt.