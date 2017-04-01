YES! IRS Commissioner Who Targeted Conservatives Isn’t Laughing Anymore – IT’S DOOMSDAY! [VIDEO]

Well, maybe… It’s a very good and valid question to ask why the hell does John Koskinen still have a job overseeing the IRS. He should have been booted long ago and was damn near impeached last year. Obama being president was the only thing that saved his butt. He was the one that oversaw the IRS scandal where conservatives and specifically Tea Party groups were denied or delayed exempt status simply because of their political stance. Many are still waiting. Lois Lerner who was at the heart of the IRS mess also walked away unscathed. Justice was nowhere to be found.

Approximately two dozen conservatives met at the White House Wednesday calling for Koskinen’s head. Demanding it actually. White House conservative liaison Paul Teller organized the meeting Wednesday between Trump staffers and leaders of conservative groups such as the Heritage Foundation and Judicial Watch. It was emphasized that Trump needs to get the Obama-era people out of the executive branch at that meeting.

53 House Republicans submitted a letter to President Trump when he was elected that made the case to remove Koskinen:

“Congressional investigations, hearings, and actions have shown that Commissioner Koskinen misled Congress, obstructed investigations into the IRS, and failed to comply with Congressional subpoenas. Commissioner Koskinen’s willful deception and obstructionism has only further eroded any remaining confidence. ”

“Pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 7803, you have the authority to remove Commissioner Koskinen. We encourage you to dismiss him in the most expedient manner practicable. Such an action would restore the credibility of our Federal tax authority and the faith the American people have in their Constitutional rights to free speech and association. ”

From Young Conservatives:

Over 7,000 documents were uncovered showing Koskinen targeted conservative groups. That’s just intolerable. Koskinen should have been fired immediately by the Trump administration and many are asking why it has not been done. It turns out that Trump and Koskinen have a history together. In 1975, when the future president reached an agreement to purchase New York’s Commodore Hotel from the bankrupt Penn Central Transportation Company, Koskinen handled the sale of the properties in his capacity as vice president of consulting firm the Palmieri Company, according to a New York Times article. The purchase was one of Trump’s first major real estate deals. Now, claiming this is the reason he hasn’t been let go is a bit of a stretch as the transaction was 40 years ago. But he’s still there and people are scratching their heads over it.

I’m also not buying that Koskinen still being there hasn’t risen to the attention of the Trump administration. I’m sure it has with the scandal and outcry surrounding him. With tax reform on the table, Trump needs to clean up this mess and fast. As Koskinen’s five-year term ends, I don’t see any way that the Senate will let him continue. He’s poison and roundly hated.

