They Cut Baby From the Womb, Force Mother to WATCH What They Did to the Newborn

There is no shortage of atrocities committed by ISIS, but what happened to a pregnant woman in Iraq is still beyond the pale. Feral Pirali was captured by ISIS, and spoke about the horrifying torture a friend of hers was forced to endure.

Pirali was a Yazidi activist and interpreter, and in 2010, she was being held by ISIS. During the Women in the World Summit, she told the story of her friend, held by ISIS in 2010 while she was pregnant. Her friend was not able to escape, and the terrorists did the unthinkable to her… and to her baby.

First, they cut open her stomach and removed the baby from her womb. But they were only getting started. “They raped the baby, and they raped her, and they thought she was dead so they left her behind,” Pirali explained. But somehow, her friend survived.

Pirali’s friend is one of many women brutalized by ISIS jihadis. Pirali acted as a translator for Shireen Ibrahim, another woman captured by ISIS and held as a slave. “They captured me when we were running to the mountains,” Ibrahim explained. She said that they did “did every bad thing they could do” to her.

Still, Pirali spoke bravely on behalf of the Yazidis, and said they would never give up their beliefs for ISIS. “We are a people,” she said. “We are Yazidis and we’re not going to change our religion no matter what. My message is to save our people.”

Many Yazidi women have begun fighting back, taking up arms against ISIS. The “Sun Ladies” are former ISIS sex slaves who escaped, and are now fighting alongside Kurdish Peshmerga forces. Women who have been captured by ISIS have been forced to convert to Islam, subjected to sex slavery, and placed in marriages to ISIS fighters. Some were ransomed back to freedom by their families, and others escaped on their own. But as Pirali and hundreds of other women show, they aren’t going to quietly take the genocide — they’re standing up and fighting back, and letting the world know just what kind of terror ISIS is capable of unleashing.