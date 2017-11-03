FBI Makes Chilling Announcement About NYC ISIS Terrorist

This week, in the hours before Halloween night, a terrorist murdered eight people in lower Manhattan before being shot by police and taken in for surgery, where he has been questioned and found to be a supporter of ISIS, even to the point of asking the police for an ISIS flag to hang in his hospital room.

President Trump has already made a vow to scrap the Chuck Schumer-approved program that gives out 50,000 visas every year in a Diversity Lottery to people from countries that are underrepresented in the United States.

And now, we have word from the FBI that the alleged terrorist in custody, Sayfullo Saipov from Uzbekistan was planning an even bigger attack before deciding on his rented truck.

On October 22nd, Saipov ran a practice run with a truck, taking it across lower Manhattan and up to the Brooklyn Bridge where he had originally planned to harm pedestrians. The acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York told a courtroom:

The court included a shackled Saipov, who is still recovering from his abdominal surgery. The court later heard from an FBI agent, Amber Tyree, that Saipov had indeed confessed to his attack and that he had been planning one for the last year. As well, he indicated that he had been “radicalized” by watching pro-ISIS videos on his mobile phone, and that it was only two months ago that he decided on using a truck to kill Americans in the name of the Islamic State.

New information from the court room also shows that law enforcement had found knives as well as hand written notes in both English and Arabic left in the Home Depot truck that Saipov had driven from New Jersey. The notes, in translation, read that “Islamic Supplication” will “endure,” using a phrase that is often associated with ISIS propaganda.

Saipov has been charged with material support of a terrorist organization and a federal charge of willful disregard for human life, which can end with the death penalty.

