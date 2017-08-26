ISIS Threatens To Behead Muslim Porn Star, Her Response Is NOT What They’d Expect [PICTURES]

An ex-porn star who is a Lebanese-American has been getting obscene death threats from ISIS. Evidently, she plied her trade while wearing a hijab which they take extreme offense to. This is a position I never thought I’d find myself in, but I’m about to give a rousing defense of a former porn star. You guys are kidding right? I’ve worked in counterterrorism journalism and I’ve seen horrific videos that will stick with me the rest of my life. One of the memorable ones was three or four ISIS members raping a woman in a hijab, so please spare all of us your outrage. You are hypocrites.

This woman has never done a thing to ISIS and she’s just trying to live her life and get an education in Miami. She’s being defiant and standing up to them, which I applaud her for. You can’t roll over and wet yourself when these asshats threaten you. You can’t back down, because one way or the other, they will still come for you. They’ve threatened to behead Mia on social media. She knows better than to show weakness here. Instead, she does her best to not let it get to her. Although when someone is threatening to separate you from your head, that’s kind of hard to do.

From the Daily Mail:

A Lebanese-American ex-porn star says ISIS threatened to behead her in gruesome mocked-up execution photos. Mia Khalifa – a former top-ranked performer on the adult website PornHub – says the bloodthirsty terrorist group sent her the gruesome images using social media. Threatened by ISIS, Khalifa says in a recent radio interview with The Sports Junkies that she won't give the extremists what they want: '[Y]ou can't show weakness. That's exactly what they're looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I'll admit, it gets to you after a while.' Khalifa moved from Beirut, Lebanon, to the US at the age of 10 before moving to Miami, where she's currently based. The 21-year-old history graduate's brief stint in the porn industry drew criticism from many, including those in the Middle East who branded her a 'disgrace' to the region. The sale of erotic materials is banned in nearly every Muslim country except Lebanon and Turkey. She has since re-tweeted the abuse sparked by those who have issues with her Middle Eastern origins. Many took issue with a scene from one of her videos showing her having sex while wearing a hijab, part of traditional female Muslim dress, describing it as 'problematic and gross'. One Twitter user threatened her head 'will be cut off soon', while another warned her she would be 'the first person in Hellfire'.

Mia comes from a Christian family. She was surprised this scene in particular caused anger… it was meant to be satirical. But Islamists are perpetually offended, especially over something like this. Mia stated, “There are Hollywood movies that depict Muslims in a much worse manner than any scene Bang Bros [the company who made the video] could produce.” They are also ticked that she has tattoos of Lebanon on her body. Including the opening line from the Lebanese national anthem and another of the Lebanese Forces Cross, which is meant to “show solidarity with my father’s political views after a bombing in Lebanon in 2012.”

Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture through her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch. She’s left behind her porn days and is trying to make up for her ways… especially with her parents. Having ISIS threaten her life periodically isn’t helping either. I think she deserves a second chance and to be left alone by these thugs. But I’m gratified she has a spine and is standing up to them.