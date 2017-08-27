VIDEO: ISIS Releases Video Of American Soldier’s Young Son Telling Trump: ‘The Battle Will End in Your Lands’

ISIS is once again trying to shock President Trump and America. This time with a 10 year-old son of an American soldier. They claim his father fought in Iraq. Now, since ISIS is full of liars and cowards, there is no way to know if that is true or not. One thing is certain… the little boy is white and looks and sounds American. The video is not exactly terrifying. The shock is meant to come from the fact that he’s the son of an American soldier and his mother migrated to Syria with him in tow. That and he’s an American child who is issuing the threat. Meh.

Little Yosuf calls Trump a ‘puppet of Jews’ in the video. Nice. You guys just never get tired of your Jew-hatred, do you? Well, I believe God is on the side of the Jews, so just keep it up. Payback’s a b*tch. The child’s mother must be soooo proud. She’s indoctrinated him with hate and evil. He’s all set for the Caliphate. Yosuf warns of war coming to the West. War is already here and Americans know it. But the last time I looked, Mattis was kicking ISIS’ ass over there and killing them off. I kind of doubt we’ll be having ISIS and guerrilla warfare from them in our streets with Trump at the helm.

From the Daily Mail:

ISIS has released a new propaganda video which purports to show the 10-year-old son of an American soldier threatening Donald Trump. In the sick footage the child, whose father is said to have fought in Iraq, tells the US President the battle will ‘end in your lands’. The boy also calls Mr Trump a ‘puppet of the Jews’ in the clip, said to have been filmed in Raqqa, Syria. According to SITE Intelligence Group, the boy, called Yusuf, emigrated to Syria two years ago with his mother. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now In the video, he describes the constant airstrikes against Islamic State and claims the battle will move to the West. Director Rita Katz said on Twitter: ‘For ISIS, children are powerful rhetorical devices until old enough to serve ultimate purpose: fight as soldiers.’ In another video, ISIS fanatics praised the perpetrators of the Barcelona attacks and said the fight against Spain would continue ‘to the end of the world’.

They do speak of the apocalypse here, which is what ISIS wants to bring about. This was made after the Barcelona, Spain attacks. They are still threatening to take over the world just like Pinky and the Brain. This evil scourge needs to be wiped from the face of the earth. Not one ISIS acolyte should be left alive and I’m serious about that.

The use of children by Islamists in propaganda videos like this is common. They use children and throw them away without a second thought. This is a death cult. Life means nothing to these demons. And it’s all part of radical Islam which must be halted in its tracks forever. They are also being used as proxies by powers such as Russia to further their political agendas.

Until we aggressively kill off ISIS, al Qaeda, Boko Haram, the Taliban and other radical factions of Islam, people will keep dying. We’re not afraid of their videos or their threats… but they really should fear the US. We’re coming for every damned one of them and we plan on dispatching them to hell where they belong.