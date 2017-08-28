5 Yr-Old Christian Girl Forced Into Muslim Foster Care

Why would you do this? Unless of course you were forcing a whole population to submit to Islam. A 5 year-old little Christian girl is being forced to live in a Muslim foster care home. This is happening in London. The parents of the child are totally against this and I assume are trying to get her back. The child had her cross taken away and was told that Christmas and Easter are stupid. She was also told European women are alcoholics. This is child abuse. That child should be removed from their care immediately. She’s been with them six months already and is being forced to learn Arabic.

The child has sobbed and begged not to go back to this foster home. I don’t blame her. Both of her female caretakers covered their faces with Islamic veils when they accompanied the child out of the house. This means they are Salafi-influenced Muslims, which is a puritanical form of Islam. The first foster caretaker, who she was with for four months, wore the niqab; the one she is living with currently wears a burqa. If a Muslim child were in the system, you can bet they would only place the child with Muslims. So again I ask… why was a Christian child placed in a Muslim home like this?

From Breitbart:

A white, Christian, five-year-old girl has been forced to live with Muslim foster carers who removed her cross, encouraged her to learn Arabic, and told her European women were alcoholics. The five-year-old girl was put into the foster care system by scandal-ridden Tower Hamlets borough council, and has spent six months in two Muslim households against the parents’ wishes, reports The Times. In local authority reports seen by the newspaper, a social services worker describes the sobbing child begging to not be returned to the foster home, saying “they don’t speak English”. Another report, which describes the girl as “very distressed”, reads that the girl was not allowed to eat a carbonara meal because it had bacon in it (forbidden in Islam), and recorded claims she had her necklace and Christian cross pendant removed by one carer, and was allegedly encouraged to learn Arabic. During a visit with her mother, the girl said she was told that “Christmas and Easter are stupid” and that “European women are stupid and alcoholic”.

The child should be in familiar surroundings and comforted as she is already traumatized from being separated from her parents. This is cruel and shows either a hatred of Christianity, or a stunning ignorance of religion. The Tower Hamlets borough council is known for widespread election fraud and was once controlled by Islamist-linked former mayor Lutfur Rahman, who was banned from public office for five years in April 2015 after facing allegations of rigging elections, serious corruption and using “undue spiritual influence” over voters. Now this.

In April of 2017, care and education regulator Ofsted pronounced Tower Hamlets children’s services as “inadequate,” with politicians and officials criticized for “widespread and serious failures in the services provided to children who need help and protection.” Only 31 percent of the borough is white. Schools in this area are said to be hotbeds of Islamic extremism. This is where a Christian couple was told by a social worker that christening their infant son would lessen the chances of him being adopted. This poor little girl doesn’t stand a chance here and will be forced to become a Muslim. Britain is lost.

