Army’s newest Muslim Chaplin spends free time “advocating for Islam” [VIDEO]

I know this is going to be politically incorrect, but I think it is highly inappropriate for the Army to appoint a Muslim chaplain, when the majority of the 14,000 soldiers he ministers to are Christian. Frankly, if I were in that division, I would not seek out his spiritual guidance. Islam and Christianity are at odds in almost every way. There are 1,400 chaplains in the Army and only five are Muslim. Across all military branches, there are only ten Muslim chaplains. I want you to note the date on this appointment by the way… January 10th… ten days before President Trump was inaugurated.

I’m sure that Army Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz is a good man and a devout Muslim… but the fact is he converted from Christianity. For him to say he does not convert others is dishonest. Instilling Muslims in every roll throughout the service branches, our government and our society was a primary goal of Obama’s. I can imagine how Christian soldiers feel about this and it probably isn’t good. I would no sooner seek spiritual guidance from someone who worships Allah, than I would a Buddhist or any other non-Christian aligned religion. I fail to see why they can’t have multiple designated chaplains that cater to the primary religions.

From The Daily Caller:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Army Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, a Muslim chaplain, has accepted the job of handling the spiritual affairs of 14,000 mostly Christian soldiers. Shabazz recounted to McClatchy the offer he received to advise the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on spiritual matters. “I’m on the phone saying, ‘Thank you, I appreciate it. I’ll serve honorably,’ and then I hang up the phone and I’m jumping all around like a little kid,” Shabazz said. “I was running around the office saying, al hamdulillah, al hamdulillah, praise be to God!” Out of 1,400 chaplains in the Army, only five are Muslim. And across all the services, there are only ten Muslim chaplains total. “When you get the call saying you have been bestowed a division, the news is kind of like, unearthly,” Shabazz added. “The list is so small and it’s such a tough cut.”

This is the first time a Muslim chaplain has been in charge of a whole division. It is historic, but I have to wonder if it is warranted. It screams of politics. Shabazz started out as a Christian and actually went to a Christian college in Louisiana. He joined the army at 23 and was assigned to Germany. There, he met a Muslim solider who was always bragging about Islam and debating him. Eventually, he was converted by the soldier and changed his name.

While Shabazz says he’s not interested in converting anyone, soldiers still convert under him. “My job is not to convert anybody to Islam,” Shabazz said. “God guides people. My only goal is to have people leave my office stronger than when they came in.” Yes, but a number of them also leave converted, which by the way, Islam commands adherents to do so.

Most of the time, Shabazz spends his hours advocating for Islam, so as to prevent “anti-Muslim” incidents at bases. Sounds like recruiting to me. Shabazz, himself black, has also advocated on behalf of the black community and for Black History Month. At Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Shabbaz discussed how important it is to boldly represent what you believe in, despite possible backlash. Sounds like Black Lives Matter as well. He did say that he supports President Trump as Commander-in-Chief. I’m sorry… this just feels like a bad fit and a bad idea to me. I wonder how things will change under the Trump administration? Or perhaps, the Army is already fundamentally transformed.