BOOOM! Texas ENACTS ‘Anti-Sharia’ Law – “American Law For American Courts”
The Texan Governor Greg Abbott just signed into law the House Bill 45, better know by its shorthand “American Laws for American Courts,” or ALAC. The ALAC law clarifies and strengthens the prohibition of foreign law in state’s courts, specifically in family law cases. This is seen as a direct push back against the creep of Shariah law, because the Texan ALAC law makes sure to identify and protect marriage and parent-child relationship laws.
“My colleagues and I here at the Texas Legislature want to make sure Texas judges never apply foreign law in Texas courts in violation of constitutional rights and the public policy of our state.”
