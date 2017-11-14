British School Instructs 12-Year-Olds to Write Letter Explaining Conversion to Islam

The P.C. dhimmis in charge of education in Britain are so eager to embrace a Muslim future, they have assigned kids to give reasons for converting to Islam — enraging their parents:

A furious stepfather has refused to let his 12-year-old stepdaughter finish her homework after she was asked to write a letter to her family about becoming a Muslim. Mark McLachlan, 43, from Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, has slammed the decision by the Kepier School to ask pupils to pen the note.

Fumed McLachlan,

‘If they want children to learn about Islam, then go teach them all about it and its history. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now ‘What I don’t want is a school asking my stepdaughter to look into reasons for converting to another religion.’

A little history on the Kepier School:

The school was built and endowed in 1574 by Bernard Gilpin, an influential clergyman who became known as the ‘Apostle of the North’ and was associated with Houghton-le-Spring.

Gilpin probably would not have been happy to see his school instructing students to come up with reasons for converting to Islam. Then again, maybe he would be pleased that it lasted for so long before it was subverted. Most everything that moonbats are currently destroying has been around for many generations.

On a tip from Dragon’s Lair. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.