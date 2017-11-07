British Teen Was Taken to Court for “Racial Abuse” for Complaining About Being Sexually Enslaved

Dave Blount
Only a country rendered deranged and depraved by political correctness could produce stories like this:

Six girls, aged 14 and 15, were groomed by two men who were jailed in 2016 for sex offences in Yeovil.

Yeovil is an English town of 45,000.

A report found there were 14 missed opportunities, and criticised social services for not investigating concerns when the girls repeatedly got pregnant.

The sexual enslavement of underage native girls by Islamic colonists has been epidemic in Britain for decades now. The practice is allowed to flourish lest anyone be accused of Islamophobia.

The report said lessons must be learned after one of the girls was wrongly taken to court for alleged racial abuse against her abuser, while her abuser was not investigated until years later.

Mehmet Citak and Ahmet Kurtyemez have finally found their way to prison for sexual assault. It took a while, even in a relatively small town. Imagine how long it would have taken in Londonistan — or even Rotherham.

