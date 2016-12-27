CAIR Explains Away Islamic Hate Hoaxes

Dave Blount
The wave of Islamic hate hoaxes has become so massive, even the terrorist front group CAIR and its fellow travelers at ABC News have been forced to acknowledge it. But they have an explanation:

Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told ABC News … that the Muslim community “is under great psychological stress and tension right now, and that that in itself can cause mental health issues that lead to these types of incidents.”

The hoaxes occur because the election not having turned out the way they had hoped is making Islamic activists lose their marbles, just like their liberal allies.

ABC News readers are assured that Muslims really are oppressed by hate crimes. No doubt a few will stand up to scrutiny any day now.

Hooper helps out ABC News with its spin.

Hat tip: New Americana. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

