Christian Student Beaten DEAD By Muslim Classmate ‘While Teacher Read Newspaper’

Sharoon Masih was killed in him classroom by his Muslim pupils for daring to drink out of a water cooler.

The only Christian student at a Pakistani school filled with Muslims, Masih was killed on only his third day at the new school. His impoverished parents saved up money from his father’s job as a part-time laborer at a brick kiln in order to send their son to earn a high education. Masih’s Christian teachers who were responsible for his education up until Grade 8 had convinced his family that he was too bright to be pressed into manual labor and will succeed if he took further education at the MC Model Boys Government High School.

Masid’ mother, Razia Bibi, said that her son was warned against mixing with the Muslims at school. When he started attending, they tried several times to convert him to Islam but he would not give up his faith that easily.

Starting on his first day at school, he was isolated for his religion, slapped and told to stand outside of the classroom for not having the proper school uniform, which his parents said they could not afford to purchase. He was called a “filthy Christian,” “demon” and “chura,” which is a derogatory word for Christians. All the while, the other students denied him from accessing the cooler to drink water during the school day. He had already proven to be a top performer in class despite his pariah status.