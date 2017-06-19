Clock Boy Family in Court AGAIN! Their Demands are Outrageous!!!

“Clock Boy” made international headlines in 2015 after he was falsely accused of bringing a bomb to school. His family threatened to sue, but ultimately, they left the country… and now, they’ve received some bad news about their potential lawsuits.

The story of “Clock Boy” quickly went viral: a 14-year-old Muslim boy, Ahmed Mohamed, brought a homemade clock to school to show to his engineering teacher. Unfortunately, the clock resembled a bomb, and when an alarm on the clock went off in another class, the teacher confiscated it, and he was sent to the principal’s office. He was then questioned by police for over an hour, before being handcuffed, taken to a juvenile detention facility, fingerprinted, and had a mug shot taken. Only after all of this was he finally allowed to see his parents.

Irving Police Chief Larry Boyd defended these actions, saying, “It was a very suspicious device. We live in an age where you can’t take things like that to school. Of course we’ve seen across our country horrific things happen. We have to err on the side of caution.” The charges against Mohamed were eventually dropped, but he was still suspended from school for three days. The family eventually moved to Qatar, but not before he got to meet Barack Obama at the White House, participate in Google’s science fair, and be featured in Time’s “Most Influential Teens of 2015” list.

Still, the family wasn’t satisfied; they threatened to sue the City of Irving and the school district for civil rights violations and physical and mental anguish unless they received a whopping $15 million. They also sued multiple conservative media commentators, including Glenn Beck and Ben Shapiro, for defamation of character.

And unfortunately for the Mohamed family, they lost. The 162nd District Court of Texas not only ruled against them, but is forcing them to pay Shapiro’s attorneys’ fees as well.

“This is an excellent day for free speech,” Shapiro said. “Using law as warfare is perhaps the most disgusting tactic of politically correct activists across the country, and we couldn’t be more excited to stand up against such frivolous use of our court system. My initial comments suggested that false charges of Islamophobia only muddy the waters when it comes to policing actual dangerous activity, and I’m proud to fight back against such charges.”

Does this mean that Mohamed will finally drop the victim act?