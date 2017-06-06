London Bridge Massacre Ringleader Was a Child Refugee

London Bridge Massacre Ringleader Was a Child Refugee
Dave Blount
06 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Brace yourself for a big surprise regarding of the ringleader of the recent London Bridge Massacre, Khuram Butt:

Butt reportedly arrived in the UK from Pakistan as a child refugee.

It’s nice to know some of the child refugees pouring in from the Islamic world really are children.

For “extreme vetting” to keep us safe, it will have to weed out Muslim children who grow up to be jihadists. It will also have to weed out refugees who give birth to future jihadists after they arrive in their new homes, like the parents of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi and Orlando shooter Omar Mateen.

Or maybe we should give sanity a try, and close the floodgates on the never-ending flow of refugees from Muslim countries. Then assimilation might at least be conceivable.

Khuram-Butt
Khuram Butt, a child refugee grown up.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend