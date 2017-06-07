Mosque In U.S. Teaches: ‘Partial’ Female Genital Mutilation Helps Prevent ‘Hyper-Sexuality’ In Women

In a now-removed YouTube video, an imam in Virginia allegedly uploaded a video where he explains the benefits of female genital mutilation (FGM), a gruesome process that can include anything up to cutting off the labia and clitoris and sewing up what’s left as a way to prevent “hypersexuality” in women.

The video, starring Imam Shaked Elsayed from the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, described FGM as the cutting of “the tip of the sexually sensitive part of the girl so that she is not hyper-sexually active.” So far, YouTube has only confirmed that the video has “been removed.”

As reported by Breitbart, the Investigative Project on Terrorism was able to view the video before its removal and had this to say about Elsayed:

In the Washington Post, a member of the mosque said that Elsayed was a “very old-school guy” with “old-school views.” As well, on Monday, the Dar al-Hijrah’s Board of Directors publicly stated that they rejected Elsayed’s opinion and that the practice of FGM is “prohibited in Islam” as well as in “the law of the land.”

In the last few months, one of the major flaws in addressing Islamic terrorism and other acts like FGM has been the lack of involvement from moderate Muslims, with suggestions that if one person is found to be an extremist, their family and mosque should also be punished for not stepping up to prevent actions. These Muslims publicly rejecting this imam is a step in the right direction. Another imam at the mosque threatened to quit if Elsayed was not fired.

This is not the first time this mosque has had to defend itself, because two of the 9/11 hijackers and Fort Hood shooter Major Nidal Hassan were all patrons at one point. The mosque was founded with a $5,000,000 grant from a Saudi Arabian embassy.