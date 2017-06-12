Sharia Law Advocate Invokes BIBLE to Defend ISLAM Then Gets Slapped With TRUTH!
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Linda Sarsour is a Palestinian-American Muslim activist, and a constant critic of President Donald Trump. She is also a sharia law advocate, and this weekend, she decided to use the Bible as a means to defend her abhorrent views. And she quickly got smacked down hard for it.
Saturday, people across the country participated in anti-sharia protests, and Islamic counter-protesters responded with rallies of their own, calling the anti-sharia protesters racist and Islamophobic. For her part, Sarsour decided to stage her own little counter-protest on Twitter.
For those unfamiliar with sharia, it is a broad term that, in essence, means Islamic law. It’s currently imposed in many Muslim-majority countries, and is largely misogynist and homophobic. Women can be put to death for being raped, and anyone who is suspected of being gay can likewise face an execution. Sarsour, however, claims to be a feminist and a progressive, who supports LGBT rights, while also believing in sharia law. This has caused her to be labeled as a hypocrite, which is likely why she decided to use the Bible and the Torah as tools for her to defend herself with.
If you are going to show me what Islam says about homosexuality, be fair & show me what bible & Torah say. STOP obsession w/ Islam.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 10, 2017
In Islam, homosexuality is punishable by death. If Sarsour was as knowledgeable about Christianity and Judaism as she pretends to be, then she would know that this is not even remotely the case. Tossing gay people off rooftops or stoning them to death is a uniquely Islamic practice. And Sarsour’s ignorance erupted an all-out Twitter war.
The problem is not Islam. It is sharia law.
— Ahlam Palestina (@AhlamPalestina) June 10, 2017
Sharia means law. So you are saying law law. You have no idea what you are talking about.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 10, 2017
Are homosexuals being executed in Israel? It's almost like people are focusing on the MUSLIM countries which execute LGBT or imprison them.
— Walshy (@Sam_Walshy) June 10, 2017
More pointless whataboutery from one of the worst crypto-misogynists on the internet. The difference is called the Enlightenment, Linda.×
101 Things All Young Adults Should Know
by Sir John Hawkins
John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters.Buy Now
— Travis Wester (@westerspace) June 10, 2017
Words vs Deeds. Being gay gets you chucked off buildings, then stoned under Sharia. Christianity- it means you might not get a cake baked. pic.twitter.com/DrLQulBvU7
— Alpha Mike Foxtrot (@AlphaMikeFox2) June 10, 2017
Yes, and while you're at it…name the 13 Christian and Jewish countries that execute ppl for being gay. Oh wait…
— Yasmine Mohammed (@ConfessionsExMu) June 10, 2017
Please tell me what Muslim country can I visit and still be openly bisexual and openly Atheist, all while walking around publicly uncovered?
— SelmaWelma (@evilcheebs) June 10, 2017
In fairness, people aren't blowing themselves up and mowing pedestrians down in the name of the Torah or Jesus.
— (((terry levine))) (@terry_levine) June 10, 2017
It's not what Islam says, but what it does. Hanging, beating, imprisonment are standard punishments for gays men in Islamic states.
— Charles Lambert (@charles_lambert) June 10, 2017
Trying to clean Islam in the dirt of Judaism and Christianity. It doesn't work.
— Mads (@MMads2) June 10, 2017
Ouch — she’s going to need a lot of ice for all those burns!
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Cassy Fiano