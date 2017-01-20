Sinem, 14-Year-Old Islamic Hate Hoaxer

Trump’s election produced an explosion of hate hoaxes, driven largely by the “mainstream” media’s aggressive encouragement. But the hate hoax epidemic extends beyond America’s borders:

A Facebook page used to highlight claimed racist attacks in Austria which claimed a 14-year-old Muslim girl had been attacked and thrown onto a railway track has been called out after police said the story is fiction. ‘Racist Attacks and Discrimination in Austria’, which claims to record and document cases of racist attacks in Austria, posted “14-year old Sinem, was pushed by an unknown person on the tracks at the Vienna 1190 Krottenbachgasse and narrowly escaped death!” The author blamed Austrian Foreign Affairs and Integration Minister Sebastian Kurz for the violence after he agreed with a headscarf ban for public workers.

According to her complaint to the police, Sinem was called a terrorist by several women who then threw her on the tracks, nearly killing her.

However, new evidence from police has suggested that the entire story had been fabricated by the 14-year-old, Austria’s Kronen Zeitung reports.

Once again, a hate hoaxer is done in by video:

After police examined CCTV footage of the train station at the time the girl said the attack took place, they found nothing to corroborate her story. No incidents had occurred at the train station and the girl could be seen in the footage getting on a train with her friend. The police say they do not know why the girl had lied…

If they really don’t, they need to read up on hate hoaxes. Even including terrorism, the ability to dupe the gullible into seeing them as victims is the most potent weapon Muslims have — until they achieve a majority; that’s when the charades end and the eradication of non-Muslims begins.

Sinem’s face was pixelated to protect the guilty.

