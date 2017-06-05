Theresa May Explains Why the Terrorists Are Winning

The latest Muslim atrocity in Britain, coming so quickly on the heels of others, inspired a statement from Theresa May. From it we can assume that the Islamic war on Britain will continue to escalate:

We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are.

So far so good.

First, while the recent attacks are not connected by common networks, they are connected in one important sense. They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism.

Already she is going off course. The euphemism “Islamist extremism” indicates that we are in for some dhimmitude. Sure enough:

It is an ideology that claims our Western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam. It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.

It isn’t just that terrorists who spend their entire lives steeped in Islam and are willing to die for it know more about it than Theresa May does. Anyone even vaguely familiar with the life of Mohammad, the history of Islam, or the nightly news over the past few decades is likely to recognize her statement as wishful thinking at best.

It will only be defeated when we turn people's minds away from this violence and make them understand that our values – pluralistic British values – are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate.

Maybe this indicates a welcome emphasis on assimilation. But assimilation would require choking off the ongoing influx of Muslim colonists. A more apt interpretation is that she is taking the Katy Perry/Sally Kohn approach of trying to fight Islam with the very political correctness that enables it.

But even if May is not going to do anything effective about Islam, there is no reason to let a crisis go to waste.

We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online.

If by “extremism” she means Islam, we might be getting somewhere. But experience suggests that if someone says, “Maybe we should stop importing so many Muslim welfare colonists, because they keep murdering us,” this will count as extremism.

Imagine if during the first Battle of Britain, Churchill had urged Britons to stand fast against Nazi extremism, while embracing Nazism itself and welcoming vast hordes of Nazis onto Britain’s shores. Chances are good that the battle would have turned out differently. Imagine a current British leader with the guts to say this:

