Veiled Woman Attacks Shop Owner In RAGE For Selling Lingerie Near Headscarves

A saleswoman at a fashion boutique in Berlin, Germany got a nasty surprise when a Muslim niqab-wearing woman viciously assaulted her. Why? Because she thought it was improper to have lingerie displayed near Islamic headscarves. Submit to Shariah law or else infidels! Or something like that. This happened in the Berlin district of Neukölln. Surprise, surprise… they have a very high percentage of Muslim immigrants in residence there. At first the woman voiced her displeasure loudly. When her demands were denied, she physically laid into the shopkeeper.

Ironically, the victim was a 40 year-old Arabic immigrant. She said she saw a tattoo on the neck of her attacker and blonde hair under the niqab. That would indicate it is a convert. There are none so maniacally devout as those who are converted to Islam. Police say the woman had entered the shop once before and insulted the saleswoman in both German and Turkish before being told to leave.

For once, authorities in Germany are considering this attack to be religiously motivated. What was their first clue? Duh. They have been unable to identify the woman after she fled the scene of the attack before the police could get there. With all the niqabs (face veils) out there, how are they ever supposed to identify attackers? Just wondering. However, she did leave her cellphone and a glove there. Maybe they’ll nail her after all… but it’s doubtful.

This is far from the first time something like this has happened. In fact, in Europe it’s dirt common anymore sadly. These adherents to the Religion of Peace try to act as Morality Police for the cause. They impose their warped version of morality on businesses and individuals and if they don’t comply, violence often ensues. According to a report from July, Muslims of Chechen origin have repeatedly tried to enforce Islamic morality in Berlin.

Islamist 'Morality Police' Using Violence, Intimidation to Enforce Shariah Law in Germany https://t.co/TJ7VVPWXgx
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2017

One Muslim girl who was harassed by this so-called Morality Police said, “Even in a hijab, I was called a prostitute, for instance, for wearing eye makeup. And I thought: ‘Who am I trying to please?’”

Back in 2014, a radical Islamist imam named Sven Lau created a similar group called the “Shariah Police.” He was later arrested and charged with helping radical Islamic terror groups in the Middle East. He helped raise cash and supplies for them. Earlier this year, he was found guilty and sentenced to a paltry five and a half years in prison. That’s a slap on the wrist.

Germany has real problems with radicalized Islamists thanks to the tender loving care of Angela Merkel and her open borders insanity. You will see more and more of these attacks as different areas in Berlin become no-go zones that cave to Shariah law. Germany is toast.