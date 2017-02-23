WHOA! Two Teen Siblings Take A BRAVE Stand Against Iran’s Islamic Laws – Guess What Happened?

This year, the World Chess Championship is being held in Iran — a strange choice, to say the least. That decision resulted in current reigning United States champion Nazi Paikidze’s refusal to participate, as all women would be required to wear hijabs. Two Iranian teenagers, both on the Iranian team, took their own stand, and were seriously punished for it.

18-year-old international grandmaster Dorsa Derakhshani and her brother, 15-year-old Borna, competed in Gibraltar, but both of them seriously angered Iranian officials. Dorsa refused to wear a hijab when she played; Borna played against Alexander Huzman, of the Israeli team, something forbidden by Iran as they don’t acknowledge Israel’s existence.

“As a first step, these two will be denied entry to all tournaments taking place in Iran,” Mehrdad Pahlevanzadeh, the head of the Iranian Chess Federation, said. “And, in the name of Iran, they will no longer be allowed the opportunity to be present on the national team.”

The internet quickly reacted in favor of the siblings.

It must have taken incredible bravery for Iranian teenagers to defy their government this way. It’s one thing for an American to stand up to the misogynists in Iran, but these two? They have to stay in Iran, and face the consequences, whatever they may be. Worryingly, being kicked off the team is described as a “first step”. What could happen to them next is anyone’s guess… but it should make any freedom-loving person very worried.