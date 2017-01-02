BAM! John Kerry Just Got ROCKED By British Prime Minister For His Attack On Israel!

It’s not just Americans who are furious about Barack Obama’s and John Kerry’s utter betrayal of Israel. It wasn’t enough that the Obama administration backed an anti-Israel United Nations resolution; Kerry had to give an anti-Semitic speech that made it worse. And that move has caused international outrage, with British Prime Minister Teresa May brutally criticizing Kerry for it.

A spokesperson for May slammed Kerry for ignoring other important issues, and only focusing on settlements in Israel, saying that he “missed the mark”. The United Kingdom did side with the United States in calling for an end to building settlements in Jerusalem, but they also did not ignore the other issues plaguing Israel and Palestine.

“We do not … believe that the way to negotiate peace is by focusing on only one issue,” the spokesperson said. “And we do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally.”

According to the New York Times, May was angry at how Kerry described the Israeli government, calling it the “most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by the most extreme elements.” And for some reason, Kerry was actually surprised by May’s reaction.

“We are surprised by the U.K. Prime Minister’s office statement,” the State Department said. They argued that Kerry’s speech was “in line with the U.K.’s own longstanding policy and its vote at the United Nations.” Yet even left-leaning media outlets like the Washington Post criticized Kerry’s speech. Everything about this situation is a bomb for Obama and Kerry, and yet, the two of them are so clueless that they didn’t see it coming.

Thankfully, there are only a few more weeks of this idiocy left to endure.