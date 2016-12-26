Netanyahu Drops BOMBSHELL About Obama After Anti-Israel Resolution [VIDEO]

Does anyone out there doubt for even a second that Barack Obama not only promoted the anti-Israel resolution, but was in fact behind it and helped craft it? I don’t. I’d say it was an absolute certainty. Netanyahu and his spokesman have dropped a bombshell and are coming right out and saying it… good for them. And Obama isn’t done stabbing Israel in the back yet. Rumor has it more is coming. Bibi is turning to President-elect Donald Trump for help, although I’m not sure how much he can do before being sworn in. But if anyone can at this point, it’s Trump.

Obama has three more weeks to do harm to Israel. Netanyahu is telling his ministers to not directly attack Barack Obama as they may cause him to do even more damage. I don’t think it makes a difference because he’s going to do it anyway. In sheer defiance of the UN and Obama, Netanyahu lit the 2nd Chanukah candle at the Western Wall. Nice.

From TheBlaze:

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Netanyahu’s government has “ironclad” information tying President Barack Obama directly to the anti-Israel resolution passed last week by the United Nations Security Council. David Keyes, Netanyahu’s spokesman, said on CNN Sunday that top Israeli officials have evidence that Obama not only pushed the deal to pass, but he helped “craft” it. “Well, we have ironclad information, frankly, that the Obama administration really helped push this resolution and helped craft it, from sources internationally and from sources in the Arab world, and it’s really an unfortunate legacy, kind of last minute jab at Israel that actually distances peace,” Keyes said. “We have full confidence that the information is accurate,” he added of the accuracy of the information. “This resolution is shameful and actually pushes peace farther away.” Keyes doubled down on his comments during a second interview with Fox News, where he explained that an “abandonment” of Israel by the Obama administration is currently playing out for the world to see. “I think what we’re seeing is an abandonment of Israel, and an abandonment of a long-standing American policy,” he said.

The International Court could also bring charges of war crimes up against Israel over all this. It’s absurd, but they hate Israel and are twisting everything to do with the Palestinians. Obama will be in the thick of that too. The White House already has acknowledged President Obama made the decision for US Ambassador Samantha Power to abstain. Unclear was how involved the Obama administration was in crafting and pushing the resolution itself – which initially was put forward by Egypt and then pursued by New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela. Personally, I have no doubt of his involvement with crafting this whole monstrosity. He didn’t just ‘let’ this happen… Obama made it happen.

Netanyahu has vowed that Israel will not abide by the resolution and has already started planning with his government how they will respond. They have already summoned many of their ambassadors — mainly from countries that voted for the resolution — including their US ambassador. They have also cut off funding to the UN over this, just as we should. Come January 20th, when Trump takes office, I think the UN is in for a rude shock. Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have also said in the days following the passing of the resolution that all US funds to the UN should be cut until the international body revokes the anti-Israeli measure. They aren’t going to revoke it… we should immediately cut all funds and withdraw from the UN over this move after Obama threw Israel to the jackals of the UN.