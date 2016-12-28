Perfect Response to Obama’s Backstabbing

After Obama schemed to leave another knife in Israel’s back by enabling and possibly initiating a UN resolution forbidding Israelis to build on their own land, including part of their capital, Bibi Netanyahu curled up in a ball and whimpered. Just kidding; this was his response:

Israel plans Wednesday to approve construction of more than 600 housing units in East Jerusalem, a move that defies last week’s United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements on land Palestinians claim for an independent state. … Israeli government officials criticized the Obama administration for allowing the anti-settlement resolution to pass. David Keyes, a spokesman for Netanyahu, said Israel has “ironclad information” that the White House helped draft the resolution.

Naturally the White House denies it, just as it let the resolution pass by abstaining rather than by voting for it. Obama is the type to slip in the knife from behind, while smilingly wishing Jews a happy Hanukkah.

Bibi will still be there after Obama is finally gone.

