Ivanka Trump Just Landed a New White House Role – and Let’s Just Say Liberals Won’t Be Happy…

It’s no secret that Ivanka Trump has a big role in the Trump administration. With Melania Trump remaining ensconced in Trump Tower in Manhattan, many even said that Ivanka would be unofficially filling Melania’s role as First Lady. That has turned out to not be true, but possibly only because she’s taking on an even larger position for her father.

Ivanka will be given an office in the West Wing, according to the New York Post. “Cementing her role as a powerful White House influence, Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter,” the Post reported. She will have “a West Wing office, government-issued communications devices and security clearance to access classified information.”

Her husband, Jared Kushner, is already serving as a senior adviser to Trump.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Many people have raised questions about the ethics of this situation, especially considering that Ivanka and Trump’s other children still hold sway over Trump’s business interests. However, Ivanka insists that she has distanced herself from the family business, as well as her lifestyle brand, and will be taking a more hands-off role within the organization.

There are also eyebrows raised at the fact that Ivanka will have access to classified information, despite not being elected or being given any kind of official title. It’s certainly unprecedented, although Trump’s administration is hardly the first to reek of nepotism. Without an official title, Ivanka also will not be forced to disclose financial information the way a typical cabinet member would.

Do you support this decision?