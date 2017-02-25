READ: Democrats Too Stubborn to Support Ivanka’s Breakthrough Family Tax Cuts

Ivanka Trump has dedicated herself to helping working women and their families. That is a noble endeavor. She wants to implement a tax credit for child-care expenses. Ivanka is a Democrat and this is a Democrat issue. But for some reason, Democrats are opposing this move steadfastly. Hypocritical much? What? Did she steal your thunder? I guess it is a liberal issue unless you are Donald Trump’s daughter.

Personally, I don’t see a problem with it except for this… I think we should go to a flat or fair tax, or better yet… do away with taxes altogether. They are a recent invention. They did not come into being until the Civil War and then in 1913, they became permanent under President Taft. We don’t need more deductions and incentives… we need to eradicate taxes and let states and cities handle their own expenses. Less government is better government, just as fewer taxes are always a good thing for growth.

From UFP News:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Ivanka Trump convened a meeting in the Roosevelt Room in the White House to discuss pro-family tax benefits she and her father introduced on the campaign trail last fall. She is pushing for a deduction for child-care expenses that will revolutionize how working women are able to care for their children. The democrats of course, remember they claim to be for women’s rights and working families, plan a major opposition to Ivanka’s initiatives. Proving once and for all liberals are all talk and don’t care about the people they profess to fight for. While the House Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said they’ve had “preliminary and very productive discussions about making childcare more affordable.” Helping working women juggle the tremendous demands of working and raising children is Ivanka’s major cause. It’s shocking that no democrat is on board. Shocking they would play partisan politics with such a crucial issue to America.

Having said that, I can appreciate that Ivanka is trying to help working mothers with this. I’m not sure that a deduction will help these women much though. Lessening the burden of regulations and taxes on daycare would allow them to drop their rates. Doing so on other businesses would allow them to pay women more. All of this would help with the cost of daycare.

Since this is a feminist and a Democrat issue, where are their leaders such as Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren? Why haven’t they put this forth before? Because they don’t really care about working Americans. They care about power. At least Ivanka is staying true to her principles here. Some Democrats are supporting Ivanka on this, but not many. I hope that she sticks to her guns and works towards accomplishing her goal here. I just wish it were a conservative one.