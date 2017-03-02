BREAKING: Democrats ATTACK Sessions Over Russia Meetings – Now He Makes SHOCKING Announcement

This is a witch hunt pure and simple. The left is going after Jeff Sessions because he supposedly met with the Russian Ambassador while he was a Senator and in the course of business for the Armed Services Committee. When asked under oath if he had any dealings with Russia, he said no. And I believe him. He did not meet with the Ambassador in the course of Trump’s campaign. He met with him as a Senator and it was pretty much a nondescript meeting.

As a man of principle and honor, Sessions says if necessary he will recuse himself from the investigation. He would do that to remove all taint on the investigation. The left is turning this into a feeding frenzy over nothing. They hate and fear Jeff Sessions just that much. Nancy Pelosi and Al Franken are calling for his resignation. Dream on… it’s not going to happen if there is any justice at all in this.

From NBC:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied meeting with Russian officials during the course of the presidential election to discuss the Trump campaign, he told NBC News in exclusive remarks early Thursday. “I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” he said, “and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don’t have anything else to say about that.” However, Sessions’ spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday night that he had met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the presidential election last year in his capacity as a then-senator — raising questions about whether he misled fellow senators during his attorney general confirmation hearing in January. Sessions was also asked whether he would step aside from investigating alleged ties between Trump’s surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government — as a growing chorus of Democrats and some Republicans have demanded. “I have said whenever it’s appropriate, I will recuse myself,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.” Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told NBC News that Sessions, who was a prominent Trump surrogate, did have a conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year. The meeting was first reported by The Washington Post. Flores said “there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer” because Sessions was asked about “communications between Russia and the Trump campaign” and not about meetings he took as a senator with the Armed Services Committee.

Even the former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush jumped on the bandwagon to tar and feather Jeff Sessions. It’s disgraceful. These progressives are trying to keep President Trump from doing anything at all and this is infuriating. Keep it up guys… 2018 will be a bloodbath for the Democrats.

Sessions is hotly denying any wrongdoing here. Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who serves as the chairman of the House Committee of Oversight and Government Reform, said on MSNBC that Sessions should recuse himself from any investigation precisely “because of how he answered his question in his testimony.” You are kidding right? Shame on Jason Chaffetz for taking this stand… Sessions did nothing wrong here.

Sessions had a private meeting with the Russian ambassador last September as part of his capacity as a senator, the Justice Department told NBC News. The other encounter came after he gave a speech during a Heritage Foundation event in July during the Republican National Convention and a group of ambassadors approached him. He did not have a one-on-one meeting with the Russians at the time, the Justice Department said. The White House responded Thursday that “partisan Democrats” were attacking Sessions unfairly. Boy, are they. And the Republicans are not helping here. I hope Sessions survives this… we really, really need him.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came out in defense of Sessions and branded the brewing controversy as a “nothingburger” on “Morning Joe.” Cruz, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said he has met with six different ambassadors in the last two months, although none were with Russia. “I know that meeting with a foreign ambassador is part of the routine,” Cruz said, adding “there isn’t any credible allegations that Jeff did anything wrong meeting with a Russian ambassador.” Schumer is calling for a Special Prosecutor which can’t be done in this case. Sessions did nothing wrong and the Republicans better step up and have his back here.

AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. https://t.co/5r8KpGQSRT pic.twitter.com/vKSVuvTIf3 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 2, 2017

Sen. Franken on AG Sessions: Would like him to answer questions and "then we can see if he should resign or not." https://t.co/TpVfBQQxMy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 2, 2017

Misleading the Senate in sworn testimony about one own contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail https://t.co/qH0s6sTMJ9 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 2, 2017