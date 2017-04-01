GAME OVER! Sessions To RAMP UP Deportations Of Illegal Aliens From… [VIDEO]

Jeff Sessions is wasting no time in doing his sworn duty. The Department of Justice has announced they are officially expanding the Institutional Hearing Program. It’s designed to deport illegal immigrants after they have served their prison sentence.

The Institutional Hearing Program uses in-person and video-conference hearings in order for judges to determine whether an immigrant, regardless of legal status, should be deported after they serve their sentence. Bureau of Prison statistics show that a little over 20 percent of federal inmates are non-citizens. Now, if we can just get the damned wall up and ensure that these reprobates never ever come back, that will be progress.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is quickly moving to get convicted illegal aliens out of our prisons and out of the country. The Justice Department announced they are expanding the Institutional Hearing Program, which is designed to deport imprisoned illegal immigrants much more quickly. The program uses both in-person and video conference hearings so judges can determine whether or not an illegal immigrant currently in prison can be deported. This is huge because estimates are that one in five federal inmates are non-citizens. AG Jeff Sessions announced expansion of program that deports criminal undocumented immigrants in federal prisons. https://t.co/FqX7wDcW67 pic.twitter.com/uUmx1J0oT1 — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2017 “We owe it to the American people to ensure that illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in our federal prisons are expeditiously removed from our country as the law requires,” Sessions said in a statement. “This expansion and modernization of the Institutional Hearing Program gives us the tools to continue making Americans safe again in their communities.”

Institutional Hearing Program deportations are way down since the 1990s. No surprise there, especially with Barack Obama having been at the helm. This expansion and modernization of IHP will be done by increasing the amount of prisons that use the program, increasing those facilities’ video-conferencing abilities and updating the DOJ’s and ICE’s intake policy.

This should definitely streamline the transition from prison to being booted back to their country or origin. I expect lawsuits to be filed over this, but they won’t stand. This is the right move by Sessions and it is just one of many more to come on his part. You think the left hates him now, wait until he really gets rolling. Deportations are going to skyrocket and they need to. There’s a lot of work here to be done to reinstate the rule of law and get rid of the criminals that have freely come in for so long.

"When cities and states refuse to enforce immigration laws, our nation is less safe," AG Jeff Sessions says of sanctuary city policies. pic.twitter.com/axGIv3k7ZN — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 27, 2017