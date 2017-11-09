Biden Finally Breaks Silence – Sticks KNIFE in Hillary Clinton’s Back [VIDEO]

I knew he would surface sooner or later over this whole Donna Brazile mess. Former Vice President Joe Biden just gave an interview to Oprah. So not shocked over that. He says he regrets he is not president right now. I bet. Pervie Uncle Joe should have run instead of Clinton. He still would have lost, but at least it would have been a legitimate race. Then he went on to say he thinks he made the right decision to not run in 2016. You mean, Obama made the right decision for you not to run, right? Because we all know that is what happened there.

“I have a regret that I am not president because I think there is so much opportunity,” Biden told Winfrey in an interview clip that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday. “I think America is so incredibly well-positioned,” Biden said. He probably means ‘well-positioned’ for communism. And here we go with him politicizing the loss of his son, Beau Biden, to cancer in May of 2015. He has no shame. That had nothing to do with it, although it should have. Biden claims that although he was the most qualified to run, he wouldn’t have been able to give a presidential race his complete attention. That was a nice slap at Clinton right there.

Let’s take a walk down Memory Lane, shall we? When it looked like Biden would get into the race, he was courting ALL the big unions who were backing him like mad. He looked like a sure thing for the primary and then he had a face to face with Obama and suddenly, just like that, he decided not to get into the race and it was handed to Hillary Clinton. The Hildabeast was bailing out the DNC and held the power and Obama knew it. So, for better or worse (and it definitely turned out to be worse), Hillary was anointed as their pick.

“No woman or man should announce they are running for president unless they can answer two questions. One: Do they truly believe they are the most qualified person for that moment? I believed I was,” Biden said. “But, was I prepared to be able to give my whole heart, my whole soul and all my attention to the endeavor? I knew I wasn’t.” Bull crap so deep, waders wouldn’t do it justice. Biden is even teasing he may still run for the presidency, although he’s long in the tooth for that move. He told Vanity Fair in October that, “I haven’t decided to run, but I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not run.” He has also opposed President Donald Trump, saying that his presidency and encouragement of “phony nationalism” is “undermining the social fabric of the nation.”

“Did anyone of you ever think that you would see, in one of the historic cities of America, folks coming out from under rocks, and out of the fields with torches, carrying swastikas, literally reciting the same exact anti-Semitic bile we heard in the ’30s?” Biden told Axios’s Mike Allen Wednesday. Seriously? The KKK is more left than right and the Dems know it since there was a time that many of them belonged to the group. “And then have those who were protesting compared as a moral equivalent to those people? Folks, this is eating at the fabric of this country,” Biden said in an apparent reference to Trump saying there was violence on both sides of the riotous rally and counter protest in Charlottesville, NC in September.

Is he impaired? What am I saying, of course he is. Black Lives Matter is the mirror image of the KKK. Don’t talk to us of moral equivalency here. You have no idea what it means. There was violence on both sides and still is. And it’s growing because of asshats like Joe Biden out there.

The full interview will air Sunday on Oprah’s OWN network, as Biden promotes his upcoming book “Promise Me, Dad,” available Tuesday Nov. 14. He’s really cashing in on his son’s death. What a despicable man Biden is. He sure isn’t above sticking a knife in Hillary’s back.