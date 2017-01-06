Biden Spends Last Days Crying About Trump, Calls Him…

When you think of mature leaders on Capitol Hill, it’s probably not Joe Biden that comes to mind. At absolute best, the man is seen as a kooky weirdo that you wouldn’t want to leave alone with your liquor cabinet or your 16-year-old daughter. So his advice to Donald Trump before he leaves the White House is a little strange, to say the least.

Trump has continued to tweet since the election, with some controversial statements being published. And Biden, apparently, is sick of it. In an interview with “PBS NewsHour”, he slammed Trump for being immature, saying, “Grow up, Donald. Grow up. It’s time to be an adult.”

“You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have,” he continued. He added that it was “dangerous” for Trump to criticize the intelligence community so publicly, and “absolutely mindless” for him to not have confidence in or listen to intelligence agencies. While Biden argued that it’s fine for a president to ask for more information, ask questions, or disagree, bragging that you know more than the intelligence agencies is taking it too far. He explained that it was like saying, “I know more about physics than my professor.”

Surprisingly, though, Biden still expressed some optimism. He admitted that he thinks Trump’s behavior will improve over time, and applauded his decision to surround himself with “very smart people” like retired Marine Corps General James Mattis.

Do you agree with Joe Biden?