Answering 15 Questions Liberals Wanted to Ask a Conservative Part 2

Answering 15 Questions Liberals Wanted to Ask a Conservative Part 2.

Last week on Townhall I did a column called Answering 20 Questions Liberals Wanted to Ask a Conservative. In it, I noted that I had promised to answer liberal questions to conservatives without sarcasm. Since there was a great reaction to the column, I decided to do a part 2. I’d like to give a special thanks to Conor Friedersdorf and Glenn Greenwald for helping me get liberal questions. Now, here are the answers.

1) Kamran ?@KamRancisco y are u so afraid of Muslims? Before 9-11, we were token Aladdin/Apu. Laughably, we are now out to destroy USA?

As a matter of fact, on 9/11 I had a Turkish roommate. So, no, I don’t find Muslims scary. The conservatives who do find Muslims scary feel that way because they have been regularly reading headlines that feature Muslims murdering, raping, enslaving and torturing people in the name of Islam for the last 15 years.

Now is the average Muslim responsible for that? No, but that doesn’t change the fact that a significant minority of Muslims support Sharia, are anti-Semitic, are pro-terrorist, etc. Unfortunately, these people have had some success in recruiting “moderate Muslims” to their way of thinking.

If we had an effective way to screen the radicals out, then Muslims wouldn’t be any different than any other religious group. Unfortunately, we don’t. In other words, there are unique risks to bringing in Muslim immigrants or refugees that don’t exist with any other religious group. That leads to a certain amount of tension between screening out the not insubstantial number of Muslims who want to murder us while we try to avoid antagonizing “moderate Muslims.”

