BOOM! Kellyanne Just Took Over Media To Report What THEY WON’T – The Truth! [WATCH]

Kellyanne Conway was front and center in the media again, but this time it was to help report the news that the mainstream media conveniently avoided this past week.

She centered on the media’s fixation with focusing on any of Trump’s failures, like the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, while at the same time ignoring his accomplishments. She attacked the activist media while on Hannity:

“I actually think when you look at some of the confidence numbers, it does show that people – the job creators, the job seekers and the job holders – all are seeing very good in this presidency so far.”

She pointed out the National Association of Manufacturers survey which showed an increase in views of the economy’s future being 93 percent – its highest for the past 20 years.

“You saw recently the home-builders confidence survey, highest in 12 years, the small business confidence survey in Gallup, highest in almost 10 years. People feel confident in spending their money.”

She also claimed to believe that the Republicans will eventually get around to repealing Obamacare.

“There were moderates who ended up not supporting it. There are conservatives who ended up not supporting it,” she said. “But that’s the price of success for having a very diverse party.”

She also commended President Donald Trump’s leadership all throughout the healthcare push, despite the bill being pulled before a vote could be given.

“The legislation has to represent the disparate opinions and, most importantly, what the president has promised to do in repealing and replacing ObamaCare. It’s not sustainable and it’s not affordable, so it will get done.”

Alright, I’m all for the praising when it is deserved, but Trump, Ryan and the rest of the Republicans have tried to push ANOTHER government healthcare program down America’s throat. They DIDN’T even try to repeal Obamacare!

Facts are clear.