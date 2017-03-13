Kellyanne Conway Fights Back – Takes on ‘Haters’ During Fox News Appearance

By: Kristin Tate

On Sunday’s edition of “MediaBuzz” on the Fox News Channel, top White House adviser and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway appeared. She blasted the “haters,” who she claims use sexism to criticize her unfairly.

Conway said, “Sometimes I’m up on FaceTime until midnight helping with slide presentations or reviewing the spelling list. And that’s the answer as to why I look haggard too, you haters. I’m helping with sixth-grade math and I’m proud of it.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Conway’s comments come in response to a New York Times article, which discussed the flack that Conway receives for being a high-profile woman. The piece said:

“What powerful political woman is mocked for her clothes, is the target of pictures on Twitter depicting her as haggard and is routinely called a witch and a bitch? If you guessed Hillary Clinton, you’re right. But if you guessed Kellyanne Conway, you’re right, too.”

Conway said that she felt heartened by the article. She added, “I’m there to serve the president who’s there to serve the American people. I’m not there to read about myself.”

She also discussed the now-infamous photo, showing her kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office. The photo set off a firestorm among liberals who claimed it was an act of disrespect, even though there are several photos showing former President Obama putting his foot on the Oval Office desk.

Do you think Kellyanne Conway has remained strong through all the hate she gets? And do you think she receives an unfair amount of criticism due to her gender?

Sound off in the comments section below and let us know what you think!