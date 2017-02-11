LOL! Hillary Tries To Throw A Punch At Trump – Kellyanne Conway Responds With A KNOCKOUT!

11 Feb, 2017
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

While she definitely has her faults, no one will ever convince me that Kellyanne Conway is not a total champ. She refuses to take any insult sitting down and is unafraid to fire back in the heat of the moment. These are all traits that could be less phenomenal if it did not belong to a woman who knew what was morally worth fighting for.

Recently, the judges have voted in a three to one vote to end the travel ban. Hillary Clinton decided to take the opportunity to make her voice heard by tweeting a simple yet accusatory tweet.


It did not take long for Conway to take revenge in her

PA, WI, MI. https://t.co/wqhYCU2qe2

— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017

Mic drop.

What else needs to be said?

