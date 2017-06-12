The Fix is In: Special Counsel Robert Mueller Has MASSIVE Conflict of Interest in Trump Probe

Could Robert Mueller be forced out of the special counsel for his relationship with fired FBI director James Comey? Those of us who realize that his relationship could be seen as a conflict of interest, say “yes.”

Byron York did an excellent write-up for the Washington Examiner on the topic and makes it clear that should this case go forward, Mueller needs to go.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Comey is a good friend of special counsel Robert Mueller — such a good friend, for about 15 years now, that the two men have been described as “brothers in arms.” Their work together during the controversies over Bush-era terrorist surveillance has been characterized as “deepening a friendship forged in the crucible of the highest levels of the national security apparatus after the 9/11 attacks,” after which the men became “close partners and close allies throughout the years ahead.”

Is this not cause for concern to liberals? If they actually wanted an impartial investigation, they would be extremely careful to select someone who doesn’t have any ties to either party. This would increase the validity of any findings that may come out. The only excuse for a biased special counsel is because they’re concerned that nothing of any value will be uncovered and want to hedge their bets with a friend of the “aggrieved” party.

Common sense is not a flower that grows in the intellectual gardens of many on the left side of the aisle, but something tells me that this is going to raise some red flags, even for them. I mean, how can it not?