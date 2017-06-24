Loretta Lynch, Clinton Campaign, Soros Officials – ALL Called Into Senate PROBE

What an interesting turn of events. The Senate Judiciary Committee has sent four investigatory letters out over the Comey affair. Among those receiving letters were Loretta Lynch; Leonard Bernardo, the Eurasia Director of leftist billionaire George Soros’s infamous Open Societies Foundations; senior Clinton staffer Amanda Renteria and Open Society Foundations General Counsel Gail Scovell. All are now being swept up in the Senate probe. The probe wants all documents and information relating to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and Loretta Lynch’s obstruction of that investigation.

One of the primary issues here is Lynch telling then-Director Comey in September of 2015 to refer to the investigation of Secretary Clinton and her staff as a “matter.” Then the Justice Department obtained a Russian document in March of 2016 showing a “Democratic operative” expressing “confidence that Ms. Lynch would keep the Clinton investigation from going too far.” That is clearly obstruction of justice and may well be Loretta Lynch’s downfall. I can just feel her lawyering up as I write this, even while she is saying she will fully cooperate.

From Breitbart:

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday it sent four investigatory letters, including one to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

The letters, dated Thursday and signed by the committee’s bipartisan leadership, demand answers and documents related to the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, especially reports that Clinton campaign operatives expressed confidence Lynch would keep that investigation from “going too far.”

The demand comes as the Judiciary Committee investigates the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of ex-FBI Director James Comey, in which the material may take on a new significance.

This investigation has legs and is going to stick because there was actual intent and actions that went towards covering up corruption and crimes on Hillary Clinton’s part. The Department of Justice is sinking their teeth into this one. George Soros was in this up to his neck facilitating criminal activities. It would be a dream come true if he was nailed over all this.

Lynch’s meeting on the tarmac with Bill Clinton could be her undoing. There is surely an NSA tape of that conversation since it was on a government plane. When Comey was testifying to Congress over his being fired by President Trump, he threw Loretta Lynch under the bus over her instructing him to refer the Clinton criminal investigation as a “matter” and that request “concerned and confused” him. Comey also hinted that there were further actions taken by Lynch with regard to the Clinton investigation “which I cannot talk about yet.” I would say there is an excellent chance that a number of people are going to go down over this. At least, I sure hope so.

