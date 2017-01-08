Shocking map shows how much land the Government owns in every state

The map below shows how much land the government owns. There’s a huge difference in land ownership between the West and East side of America. It shows how the government ruled at the time and the differences between said ruling is now visible in the amount of federal land owned.

Land ownership by the government is like night and day when comparing the East to the West.

The Federalist Papers – The eastern two thirds of the country have little federally owned land. The dominant belief at the time these states were developed was that private property is a natural right of the individual. The government needed land only to fulfill its basic duties. There were Federal buildings, post offices and post roads, public parks and libraries, but federally owned land was kept at a minimum. The government mostly stayed out of the way, leaving the majority of land to private ownership

Western states are different. Land ownership is inverted, and the feds own an overwhelming majority of the land. The dominant belief had shifted by the time these states were developed.

I’d like to know what happens if you venture out to the middle of nowhere and build a home. Let’s say you’re 30 miles out in the middle of the wilderness and build a log cabin. You aren’t in anyone’s way, but you may have built it on government property. Will the government claim your cabin? Knock it down? Sell it at an auction? What would happen?

Is the reason for government ownership to control where populations of people live and to prevent people from migrating to new areas without the government having their hands in it?

Or what if there’s some secret things already going on out in the wilderness? How do we know there aren’t secret underground structures that have top secret operations happening?

It’s extremely interesting to see the amount of land owned by the Government in every state. I wonder if it will ever change.

How much do the Feds own in your state?

